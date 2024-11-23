Pfizer's Healthy Growth Lifted By Alliance Products

US drug company Pfizer has announced better-than-expected earnings andrevenues for the third quarter ended September 28, 1997, despite the effects of a strong US dollar. Revenues were $3.09 billion, with net income growing to $596 million, representing increases of 10% and 16% respectively on the corresponding period a year ago. Earnings per share for the quarter rose 15% to $0.46. For the nine-month period, revenues were $9.01 billion with net income of $1.66 billion, up 11% and 16% on the like, year-earlier period.
The company's strong growth was driven principally by sales of its treatment for hypertension and angina, Norvasc (amlodipine), which Pfizer claims is now the largest-selling cardiovascular medicine in the world. Sales of Norvasc increased 22% to $574 million for the quarter. Another boost for the figures was the performances of drugs developed and sold through alliances with Eisai and Warner-Lambert, namely Aricept (donepezil), for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and Lipitor (atorvastatin) for patients with elevated blood cholesterol. William Steere, chairman and chief executive, said: "our alliance products are setting records in the marketplace," pointing to the fact that the two products brought in revenues of $95 million. Sales of pharmaceuticals in the quarter were ahead 19% in the USA to $1.34 billion, while international turnover grew 5%, or 12% excluding the foreign exchange impact, to $960 million.
Pfizer also said that it fully expects to launch three new products before the end of 1998: its new antibiotic Trovan (trovafloxacin), Zeldox (ziprasidone) for the treatment of schizophrenia, and Viagra (sildenafil) for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze