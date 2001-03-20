Pharma favorites for new FDA Commissioner

The Los Angeles Times reports that the US pharmaceutical industry'slist of favored candidates for the post of new Food and Drug Administration Commissioner is headed by: - Michael Friedman, who became acting FDA Commissioner after David Kessler left in 1997, and is now vice president for R&D at Pharmacia's Searle division; - Bruce Burlington, ex-FDA device branch chief and now senior vice president, regulatory affairs and compliance, at Wyeth-Ayerst, and; - Ed Scolnick, president of Merck Research Labs.
The LA Times also notes that the choice of one of President George W Bush's most influential supporters, Senator Bill Frist, who is also the Senate's only licensed physician, is Raymond Woosley, an associate dean at Georgetown University Medical Center.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze