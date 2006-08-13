Pharma losses due to inneffective clinical development strategies

According to industry reports, the cost of drug development can exceed $800.0 million and take more than 10 years for a drug to go from inception to market. These numbers are daunting as companies and shareholders look to produce life-saving medicines and recoup their enormous investment.
Considering this dilemma, the Strategic Research Institute has organized the Clinical Drug Development Summit. The two day meeting, scheduled for October 23-24 in East Brunswick, New Jersey, USA, will bring together senior pharmaceutical leaders from around the globe to discuss opportunities and challenges for reducing overall drug development cost while speeding products to market.
The Summit will focus on solutions and strategies chosen by biopharma executives with such people in mind and will feature three concurrent conferences and five industry focused tracks. Conferences include: Strategic Clinical Outsourcing; Clinical Data Management; and Phase IV Clinical Trials.
