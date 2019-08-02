2020 US Democrat presidential candidates speak to seniors on Rx prices

How will US Democratic presidential candidates lower drug prices for seniors if they become President? This is a question many will be asking ahead of the US elections.

Seventeen candidates recently spoke to advocacy group AARP - the American Association of Retired Persons - and the Des Moines Register about high prescription costs and their broader health care plan. Here are some of their views.

Former Vice President Joe Biden: “I would set up an independent commission at the Department of Health and Human Services that would bring in experts from around the country that would, in fact, take a look at the research and the cost of going in to develop that drug, and set the initial price of that drug. After that, if they get a patent on that drug … they cannot raise it beyond the cost of inflation at that time.”