AbbVie presents data for its investigational hepatitis C drugs in Japanese patients

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has presented new results from the Phase III GIFT-I study of its investigational, all-oral, interferon (IFN)- and ribavirin (RBV)-free, two direct-acting antiviral treatment with ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir in Japanese patients.
The results were presented at the Annual Meeting of the Japan Society of Hepatology in Kumamoto, Japan. Scott Brun, vice president, pharmaceutical development, AbbVie, said: “We are pleased to present full results from GIFT-I, which provide further insight into our hepatitis C treatment currently under priority review by the Japanese health authorities. We know physicians weigh the risks and benefits of HCV treatments for their patients as they look for an option that offers a potential cure. These data will help guide clinicians in their decision making and support AbbVie's goal of bringing an interferon- and ribavirin-free treatment to people living with genotype 1 hepatitis C in Japan.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze