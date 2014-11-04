Abilify Maintena shows superior efficacy to paliperidone palmitate

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: C) and the US subsidiary of Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4768) have released positive results from the QUALIFY study; the first trial of its kind comparing two atypical long-acting injectable anti-psychotic therapies in a close-to-real life setting.

The effectiveness of Abilify Maintena (aripiprazole extended-release injectable suspension, for intramuscular use) and paliperidone palmitate once-monthly (paliperidone palmitate extended-release injectable suspension, for intramuscular use) in adult patients with schizophrenia was measured by the Heinrichs-Carpenter Quality of Life Scale (QLS; primary endpoint). QLS is clinician-rated scale designed to evaluate social functioning and behavior in patients with schizophrenia.

Statistically-significant improvement in the QLS total score