ACC guidelines support Entresto use in stable HFrEF patients

17 September 2019
The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has published expert consensus decision Pathway guidelines stating that, for the first time that following stabilization, Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) can be initiated safely in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) prior to discharge.

These guidelines, updated based on results from the PIONEER-HF trial, have been published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Entresto, an angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitor from the Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), is approved in the USA for HFrEF, also known as systolic heart failure, a form of the condition that affects about 50% of all heart failure patients. It is a first-choice treatment for HFrEF.

