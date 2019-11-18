New analyses could support broader use for Entresto

Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN: VX) has released positive data from new subgroup analyses of the Phase III PARAGON-HF study of Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan).

The study suggests that treatment with the combination therapy could reduce heart failure hospitalizations and cardiovascular death, as compared to valsartan, for certain people with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

Novartis, which already markets Entresto for reduced fraction heart failure (HFrEF), hopes to broaden the label to include HFpEF, a move which would considerably increase the target market for the product.