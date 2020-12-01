AIPM appeals to Russian anti-trust regulator over insulin glargine tenders

The Association of Foreign Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (AIPM), a trade association which unites more than 60 global drugmakers operating in the Russian market, has appealed to the country’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) to limit participation of a drug with the international non-proprietary name (INN) insulin glargine in tenders for public procurements in the Russian pharmaceutical market, according to recent statements by an official spokesman of the Association and some local media reports.

So far, insulin glargine has been purchased for state needs in Russia on the basis of a state order at a dosage of 300 U/ml. However, the latest decision of the FAS allowed its purchases in the dosage of 100 U/ml, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

In accordance with FAS decision, insulin glargine in both dosages has the same active ingredient, release form and indications for the use, while procurements of the drug exclusively in the 300 U/ ml dosage may lead to restriction of competition on the market.