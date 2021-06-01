Sanofi ready for expansion of its Russian business this year

Sanofi Vostok, a Russian subsidiary of French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), will invest at least 380 million roubles ($5.1 million) in the expansion of its production capacities this year.

Currently, the Russian subsidiary is located in the Orel region and specializes on the production of insulins and anti-cancer drugs.

It is planned that the majority of allocated funds will be invested in the further expansion of the Orel site that will also take place through the installation of a new production line and the development of infrastructure at the plant.