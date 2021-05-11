Saturday 23 November 2024

Global insulin producers losing positions in Russian market

Pharmaceutical
11 May 2021
diabetes_general_large-1-

Global insulin producers are losing their positions in the Russian market, due to the active launch of generics by domestic suppliers, according to recent statements by Russian pharmaceutical analysts and local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

For example, according to the Russian Kommersant business paper, citing experts of the Russian analyst agency Headway Company, state contracts signed by the largest Russian supplier of insulin Geropharm more than doubled in 2020 to 1.8 billion roubles ($24.4 million). The bulk of them (1.7 billion roubles) accounted for sales of generics of Lantus (insulin glargine) originated by Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Humalog (insulin lispro injection 100 units/mL) from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

In the meantime, France’s Sanofi and the USA’s Lilly have reduced their supplies by 4%, to 9.1 billion roubles and by 2.2 times to 586 million roubles, respectively. The only foreign supplier of insulin that was able to increase shipments was Danish Novo Nordisk, whose sales increased by 3% to 8.8 billion roubles.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Russian govt to provide additional preferences to domestic full-cycle drugmakers
23 November 2021
Pharmaceutical
Russia facing shortages of certain insulins
3 April 2024
Generics
Global drugmakers face patent challenges in Russia
30 October 2023
Pharmaceutical
AIPM appeals to Russian anti-trust regulator over insulin glargine tenders
1 December 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze