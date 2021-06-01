Sunday 24 November 2024

Sanofi scraps venglustat in ADPKD

Biotechnology
1 June 2021
sanofi_paris_large

Shares in French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) looked set to close 1% lower on Tuesday after announcing an update on the venglustat clinical program.

The company said that a pivotal Phase II/III study of venglustat in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) had not met futility criteria, and Sanofi has therefore halted the clinical program in ADPKD.

The STAGED-PKD study was stopped for futility following an independent analysis of the annualized rate of change in total kidney volume (TKV) in patients receiving venglustat compared to placebo.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Sanofi ready for expansion of its Russian business this year
1 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi's 1st-qtr takes negative currency hit
28 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves treatment for chronic kidney disease
1 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
Gaucher disease market to reach $1.3 billion across 7MM in 2032
28 December 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze