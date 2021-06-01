Sanofi scraps venglustat in ADPKD

Shares in French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) looked set to close 1% lower on Tuesday after announcing an update on the venglustat clinical program.

The company said that a pivotal Phase II/III study of venglustat in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) had not met futility criteria, and Sanofi has therefore halted the clinical program in ADPKD.

The STAGED-PKD study was stopped for futility following an independent analysis of the annualized rate of change in total kidney volume (TKV) in patients receiving venglustat compared to placebo.