ALK Abello files for European approval for its dust mite allergy sublingual tablets

Denmark-based allergy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) has filed a registration application for its house dust mite sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet in Europe, which has been accepted for review.

Subject to approval, the first launches could take place in the region in 2016, following a regulatory review process of around 12 months.

Jens Bager, president and chief executive of ALK, said: “The filing is a landmark event as the HDM SLIT-tablet is ALK's most important product candidate and the first of its kind in Europe. House dust mites are the most common cause of respiratory allergic disease. The condition appears early in life, it is present all year round, and involves both allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. Our ambition is that patients, who are in poor control of their disease despite the use of symptom-relieving medication, are relieved from the burden of this chronic disease.”