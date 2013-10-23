Amgen reports 24% rise in income with 11% growth in sales

USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world's leading independent biotech firm, has announced its third quarter results with an 11% growth in sales. Its net income was up 24% from $1,107 million in the same quarter in 2012 to $1,368 this year.

Total revenues increased 10% to $4,748 million, with 11% product sales growth driven by strong performance across the portfolio, particularly from Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Enbrel (etanercept), Prolia (denosumab) and XGEVA (denosumab). Product sales included a $155 million order for NEUPOGEN (filgrastim) from the US government.

Earnings per share