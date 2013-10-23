Amgen reports 24% rise in income with 11% growth in sales

USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world's leading independent biotech firm, has announced its third quarter results with an 11% growth in sales. Its net income was up 24% from $1,107 million in the same quarter in 2012 to $1,368 this year.
Total revenues increased 10% to $4,748 million, with 11% product sales growth driven by strong performance across the portfolio, particularly from Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Enbrel (etanercept), Prolia (denosumab) and XGEVA (denosumab). Product sales included a $155 million order for NEUPOGEN (filgrastim) from the US government.
Earnings per share
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze