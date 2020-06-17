Saturday 23 November 2024

Another NASH option makes headway in Phase II test

17 June 2020
More progress has been made in the burgeoning field of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment, with positive data from small molecule specialist Inventiva (Euronext: IVA).

Based in Daix, in Eastern France, the company is testing the anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory agent lanifibranor, in the Phase IIb NATIVE trial.

The 24-week study met the primary endpoint, a measure assessing liver damage, with 49% of the test group hitting the mark compared with 27% of the placebo arm. Lanifibranor also met multiple key secondary endpoints.

