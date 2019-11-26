Another novel SMA option steps closer to approval in the USA

Roche (ROG: SIX) subsidiary Genentech's New Drug Application for risdiplam has been accepted for Priority Review by the US regulator in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
Risdiplam is an investigational SMN-2 splicing modifier, which is designed to increase and sustain SMN protein levels in the body. A Food and Drug Administration decision on approval is due by May 24, 2020.
Roche has already been granted PRIME designation, the European equivalent, for the candidate.
