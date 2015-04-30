Antares Pharma regains US rights to Otrexup

USA-based Antares Pharma (Nasdaq: ATRS) says it has regained US marketing rights to Otrexup (methotrexate) injection for subcutaneous use for the psoriasis indication through the termination of an exclusive promotion and marketing agreement with independent Danish dermatology specialist Leo Pharma for detailing Otrexup to dermatologists for symptomatic control of severe recalcitrant psoriasis in adults.

According to Symphony Health Solutions, dermatology prescriptions written for Otrexup in the first quarter of 2015 were below 5% of total Otrexup prescriptions written. The collaboration will end on June 23, 2015.

Antares will consider option, including seeking new partner