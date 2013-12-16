Apricus expands Vitaros deal with Novartis unit

USA-based Apricus Biosciences (Nasdaq: APRI) has expanded its exclusive license agreement with Hexal AG, an affiliate within the Sandoz Division of Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) for the commercialization of Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil, indicated for the treatment of patients with erectile dysfunction (ED).
In addition to the in-place collaboration in Germany, this expanded agreement now includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland (the expanded territory).
Triggers $63 million payment from Sandoz
