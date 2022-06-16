Aqemia inks new AI agreement with Sanofi

Aqemia, a next-gen French pharmatech company leveraging artificial intelligence and quantum physics announced, today that it has entered a new research collaboration with pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

This new agreement is a follow-up to a Research Collaboration initiated at the end 2020 by Sanofi to bring the unique technologies of Aqemia to the design and discovery of novel molecules in several projects in oncology, a priority therapeutic area for Sanofi.

This initial collaboration resulted in promising molecules for an oncology program, for which Sanofi and Aqemia decided to pursue joint efforts.