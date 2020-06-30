As China welcomes more HIV treatments, Chinese players weigh in

By Wang Fangqing
The Chinese HIV market has long been dominated by multinationals, but recent years saw local Chinese companies join the battlefield attracted by the huge potential - about 1.25 million infected people, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In early June, China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from Chai Tai-Tianqing Pharmaceutical (CTTQ) for its generic version of Gilead’ Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) Truvada (emtricitabine/tenofovir). This is the first Chinese made HIV combination tablet in the country.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze