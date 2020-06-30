As China welcomes more HIV treatments, Chinese players weigh in

By Wang Fangqing

The Chinese HIV market has long been dominated by multinationals, but recent years saw local Chinese companies join the battlefield attracted by the huge potential - about 1.25 million infected people, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In early June, China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from Chai Tai-Tianqing Pharmaceutical (CTTQ) for its generic version of Gilead’ Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) Truvada (emtricitabine/tenofovir). This is the first Chinese made HIV combination tablet in the country.