Asthma agents currently face a suboptimal coverage environment in Brazil and Mexico

The asthma market in Brazil and Mexico currently faces severe coverage restrictions and, as the treatment armamentarium expands, competitiveness will further intensify.
The uptake of several newly-approved agents, the anticipated label extension of German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim/Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) Spiriva (tiotropium bromide) for this indication and the launch of emerging biologics will substantially increase the competitiveness of these asthma markets, according to a new report from Decision Resources Group.
In particular, the emerging interleukin (IL)-5 inhibitors will introduce a new dynamic to the severe, disease-refractory market segment. In terms of patients for whom Genentech/Novartis' (NOVN: VX) Xolair (omalizumab) is currently the only therapeutic option, the severe, disease-refractory market segment is characterized by high morbidity and frequent hospitalizations.
