Saturday 23 November 2024

AstraZeneca eyes expansion of Russia-made drug exports

Pharmaceutical
9 July 2019
astrazeneca-large

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) is considering initiating massive exports of its Russian-made drugs, particularly those produced at the capacities of its local plant in the Kaluga region, according to recent statements by Leonard Wang, executive vice president of AstraZeneca International Markets and head of AstraZeneca China.

The range of the drugs that are planned for export by the company is currently not disclosed, however, according to some leading Russian analysts in the pharmaceuticals field, that will be probably some of its flagship anti-cancer drugs, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

As Mr Wang said, the company currently considers Russia as one of the priority markets for its further development, which is also due to some steps that have been taken by the local government in the field of protecting intellectual property (IP) rights of global drugmakers operating in the local market, as well as the overall improvement of business climate in the country in recent years.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca continues legal battles in Russia
17 May 2018
Pharmaceutical
Growth in enigmatic Russian market not as good as it sounds, report says
11 April 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze