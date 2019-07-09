AstraZeneca eyes expansion of Russia-made drug exports

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) is considering initiating massive exports of its Russian-made drugs, particularly those produced at the capacities of its local plant in the Kaluga region, according to recent statements by Leonard Wang, executive vice president of AstraZeneca International Markets and head of AstraZeneca China.
The range of the drugs that are planned for export by the company is currently not disclosed, however, according to some leading Russian analysts in the pharmaceuticals field, that will be probably some of its flagship anti-cancer drugs, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
As Mr Wang said, the company currently considers Russia as one of the priority markets for its further development, which is also due to some steps that have been taken by the local government in the field of protecting intellectual property (IP) rights of global drugmakers operating in the local market, as well as the overall improvement of business climate in the country in recent years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze