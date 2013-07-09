Sunday 24 November 2024

AstraZeneca in oncology partnerships with University of Cambridge, Cancer Research UK and Blackfield

Pharmaceutical
9 July 2013

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has reached agreement with the University of Cambridge and Cancer Research UK for a two-year collaboration on three preclinical and clinical oncology projects. The accord aims to advance cancer research through the study of tumor mutations and new investigational therapies in prostate, pancreatic and potentially other cancers.

As part of a major overhaul of its R&D sites, AstraZeneca recently announced that by 2016 its new UK-based global R&D center and corporate headquarters will be located at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus ( The Pharma Letter March 19).

This latest alliance will bring together scientists from AstraZeneca’s small molecule and MedImmune’s biologics units and researchers across the region from the university, affiliated institutes and the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), all of which are members of the Cambridge Cancer Center. The three projects involve:

