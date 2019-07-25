AstraZeneca in orbit as results beat expectations

Lunch will have tasted good on Thursday for AstraZeneca shareholders (LSE: AZN), following the presentation of the Anglo-Swedish pharma major’s latest financial results.
At lunchtime in London, the stock’s value was worth 5% more than at Wednesday’s close, as markets reacted to results that exceeded expectations and showed strong growth on the figures from the second quarter of 2018.
"Five new medicines are anticipated to be blockbusters this year"Product sales for the latest quarter were $5.72 billion, an actual rise of 14% on a year ago and above consensus expectations of $5.4 billion. Core earnings per share (EPS) were $0.73, where analysts had expected $0.61.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze