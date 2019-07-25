AstraZeneca in orbit as results beat expectations

Lunch will have tasted good on Thursday for AstraZeneca shareholders (LSE: AZN), following the presentation of the Anglo-Swedish pharma major’s latest financial results.

At lunchtime in London, the stock’s value was worth 5% more than at Wednesday’s close, as markets reacted to results that exceeded expectations and showed strong growth on the figures from the second quarter of 2018.

"Five new medicines are anticipated to be blockbusters this year"Product sales for the latest quarter were $5.72 billion, an actual rise of 14% on a year ago and above consensus expectations of $5.4 billion. Core earnings per share (EPS) were $0.73, where analysts had expected $0.61.