Attention turns to dexamethasone after Oxford trial in COVID-19

Following recent results on the potential of dexamethasone in COVID-19, Seattle, USA-based AVM Biotechnology has announced plans to launch its formulation of the drug for affected people.
An Oxford University study found the generic drug could reduce deaths by up to one third in certain hospitalized patients, and the UK government has stockpiled enough doses to treat 200,000 people.
AVM is hoping that its purified loaded formulation of the corticosteroid, AVM0703, could have a greater impact in treating patients with severe respiratory issues.
