Sunday 24 November 2024

Bavarian Nordic signs supply contract with HERA in response to monkeypox outbreak

Pharmaceutical
14 June 2022
bavarianbig

Danish vaccine developer Bavarian Nordic (OMX: BAVA) today announced that the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) has ordered 110,000 doses of MVA-BN smallpox/monkeypox vaccine, which will be made available to European Union member states, Norway and Iceland in response to the current monkeypox outbreak.

With the firm’s shares having risen sharply on previous monkeypox vaccines supply deals, the market hardly responded to the latest contract.

Established by the European Commission in September 2021, the HERA’s purpose is to strengthen Europe’s ability to prevent, detect, and rapidly respond to cross-border health emergencies, by ensuring the development, manufacturing, procurement, and equitable distribution of key medical countermeasures. Deliveries of vaccines to HERA will commence immediately and will be completed during the next months.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
US government places $100 million order of Bavarian Nordic's Imvamune vaccine
19 May 2016
Pharmaceutical
PRIME designation for Bavarian Nordic's RSV vaccine
28 June 2022
Pharmaceutical
EMA backs approval of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox disease
22 July 2022
Pharmaceutical
India to soon have monkeypox vaccine
3 November 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze