Benefit for once-daily Xarelto in the first trial to evaluate prospective use in AF patients undergoing cardioversion

German pharma and chemical major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has released results from the X-VeRT* study, demonstrating that once-daily Xarelto(rivaroxaban) is an effective and well-tolerated alternative to dose-adjusted vitamin K antagonists (VKAs) such as warfarin, in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrilation (AF) undergoing cardioversion, which may also allow for more timely cardioversion.

The new data on Xarelto, Bayer’s blockbuster blood thinner that generated sales of around $1.7 billion in the 12 months to June 2014, were presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) congress taking place in Barcelona, Spain.

Positive comparison with warfarin