BenevolentAI names industry vet Joerg Moeller as CEO

AI specialist BenevolentAI (Euronext: BAI) today announced the appointment of Dr Joerg Moeller as chief executive and executive board member with immediate effect.
Dr Moeller brings a wealth of experience to BenevolentAI. During his career, he has led global research and development (R&D) organizations, successfully demonstrating innovation, commercial and operational excellence which resulted in long-term productivity and value creation. He initiated several drug discovery collaborations with artificial Intelligence (AI) platform companies and is a strong advocate of this strategy of accessing innovation.
Most recently, Dr Moeller served as executive vice president, head of global R&D at Denmark’s LEO Pharma. During his tenure, he re-organized and re-structured the global R&D organization to support growth and innovation ambitions of the company.
