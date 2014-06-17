Biogen and AbbVie release Phase III data for MS treatment

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) and US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have announced positive top-line results from the Phase III DECIDE clinical trial, evaluating the superiority of once-monthly, subcutaneous daclizumab high-yield process (DAC HYP) when compared to intramuscular interferon beta-1a (IFN beta-1a), as a potential treatment for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).
Results showed that DAC HYP was superior on the study’s primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant 45% reduction in annualized relapse rate (ARR) compared to IFN beta-1a (p<0.0001).
Gilmore O’Neill, vice president, global neurology clinical development,at Biogen Idec, said: “The results of the DECIDE study are compelling, with DAC HYP demonstrating robust efficacy compared to a current standard of MS care. As a potential once-monthly therapy with a novel mechanism of action, we believe that, if approved, DAC HYP will be an important treatment option for people living with MS.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze