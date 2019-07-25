Board changes planned at Vertex Pharma

US drugmaker Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) today revealed that its board has approved a planned transition of chairman, president and chief executive Dr Jeffrey Leiden, into the role of executive chairman of the board, effective April 1, 2020.
At that time, Vertex’ chief medical officer Reshma Kewalramani will become president and CEO and will be appointed to serve on the company’s board.
Dr Kewalramani joined Vertex - the current leader in the cystic fibrosis (CF) space - in February 2017 and currently serves as the company’s executive vice president, global medicines development and medical affairs, and CMO.
