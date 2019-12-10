The diversity imperative in pharma

Katy Wallace, principal consultant in the Life Sciences Practice at executive search firm, Berwick Partners, explains why the pharma industry needs diverse leadership in an Expert View piece.

Next year, Reshma Kewalramani will be appointed as chief executive of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX), to become one of just two female CEOs in the top 25 pharma companies worldwide.

Though her appointment is certainly a step in the right direction, the underrepresentation of female leaders across pharma shows that the industry is behind the curve when it comes to diversity and inclusion.