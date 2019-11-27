Saturday 23 November 2024

FDA names Associate Commissioner for Women's Health

27 November 2019
The Office of Women’s Health (OWH), part of the US Food and Drug has announced the selection of Kaveeta Vasisht as the Associate Commissioner for Women’s Health.

Dr Vasisht joined the OWH earlier this year and has served as the Acting Associate Commissioner and Deputy Director for the past nine months. Under her leadership, the OWH has worked to advance the health of women through scientific programs, policy development, research and outreach that incorporates an understanding of sex differences.

Dr Vasisht is board certified in both internal medicine and adult endocrinology and holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She received her training in internal medicine and adult endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at The University of Chicago Hospitals. She has also completed a hospital pharmacy practice residency. Dr Vasisht obtained her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

