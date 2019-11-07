Saturday 23 November 2024

FDA Office of Hematology Oncology Products reorganizes, renamed

Pharmaceutical
7 November 2019
The US Food and Drug Administration’s office responsible for reviewing applications for new and existing cancer therapies has reorganized and been renamed as part of modernization plans approved in September 2019.

The Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Office of Hematology and Oncology Products (OHOP) has been reorganized and renamed the Office of Oncologic Diseases (OOD).

Dr Richard Pazdur, who joined the FDA in 1999 as director for the Division of Drug Oncology Products and became the OHOP Director in 2005, is the acting director of the OOD.

