Sunday 24 November 2024

Boehringer India seeks a system to track patent infringement in the country

Pharmaceutical
20 April 2022
patent_innovation_money

The Indian subsidiary of German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim has urged drug authorities to put in place a system that will inform patent holders whenever an application is filed by local drugmakers for generic versions of patented molecules. The company said currently, the burden is on the innovator to first get the patent then keep a check for any infringement.

The demand from the company comes at a time when concerns are growing over patent infringements and copyright violations. A senior company official said patents are granted in India after intense scrutiny and that it takes years to secure a patent in the first instance.

The period of exclusivity that follows after the patent is granted needs to be respected, said the official, adding generic companies in India, however, appear to be keen to launch their drugs during that time.

Patent linkage and any notification filed by a generic company on patented molecules needs to be made mandatory, said the official, adding that state governments can approve and allow any generic company to produce and launch the generic versions of the molecule in four years time.

Injunctions against MSN Labs and Dr Reddy’s

Boehringer Ingelheim had obtained two separate interim injunctions last year against Indian drugmakers MSN Laboratories and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (BSE: 500124), who had launched cheaper, generic versions of their anti-diabetic drug empagliflozin.

Boehringer Ingelheim holds a patent for empagliflozin under the trade name Jardiance in India till 2025, the company said.

However, at the end of last month, the Himachal Pradesh high court issued an interim injunction restraining Dr Reddy's Laboratory from manufacturing and selling generic versions of Jardiance.

Also of note, Boehringer Ingelheim lost its patent exclusivity on its respiratory drug Spiriva (tiotropium bromide) in India in 2015, with the Indian patent office agreeing with Cipla that Boehringer’s Spiriva patent was obvious and was not an invention under India’s patent laws.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Boehringer wins interim injunction against Indian firms for copying anti-diabetes drug
28 October 2021
Generics
Legal battle on the anvil as Indian companies launch copies of Jardiance
22 October 2021
Generics
BMS and Dr Reddy's settle on US generic Revlimid entry
17 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
USTR accused over 'giving away science' stance that contradicts Chinese position
3 May 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze