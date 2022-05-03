USTR accused over 'giving away science' stance that contradicts Chinese position

Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) has hit out at the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) continued support for a waiver of IP protections for COVID-19 vaccines under the WTO (World Trade Organization) Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).

The trade group for the US biotech industry has given its reaction to certain elements of the USTR’s 2022 Special 301 Report, including its position on COVID-19 vaccines.

"This proposed agreement would have profound and negative consequences on the USA’s leadership in innovative biotechnology development"A BIO statement speaks of disappointment over science being ‘given away’ in this way.