Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly launch linagliptin trial

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim and US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) have enrolled the first patient in a new cardiovascular and renal outcomes trial for Trajenta (linagliptin) in type 2 diabetes.
The CARMELINA (CArdiovascular safety and RenalMicrovascular outcomE with LINAgliptin in patients with Type 2 Diabetes mellitus at high vascular risk) trial will investigate the once-daily dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor, linagliptin, on cardiovascular and renal microvascular outcomes in adults with type 2 diabetes at risk of cardiovascular and renal events.
Linagliptin (marketed in Europe as Trajenta and in the USA as Tradjenta) is used along with diet and exercise and other drug therapies to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 Diabetes.
