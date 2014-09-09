Boehringer's tiotropium improves lung function in adolescent patients with symptomatic asthma

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim has reported Phase III trial results showing that investigational tiotropium improves lung function in adolescent patients with symptomatic asthma.

Tiotropium 5mcg delivered via the Respimat inhaler statistically significantly improved lung function as measured by forced expiratory volume in one second response, in adolescent patients with asthma who remain symptomatic.

Adverse events, however, occurred in 63.2% of those treated with tiotropium 2.5mcg and 62.7% on 5mcg, which compares unfavorably with 59.4% of those in the placebo group. The most common individual adverse events were asthma, nasopharyngitis, viral respiratory tract infection and headache.