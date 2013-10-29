Boehringer Ingelheim initiates Phase I study with Ablynx nanobody triggering milestone payment

Belgian drug developer Ablynx (Euronext Brussels: ABLX) says its partner, German family owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim, has dosed the first healthy volunteers in a Phase I clinical trial as part of the evaluation of a Nanobody for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, triggering a milestone payment of 5 million euros ($6.8 million) to Ablynx.
The Phase I study involves a single-center, partially randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled trial to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of single ascending doses of intravenous and subcutaneous injections with the Nanobody in healthy subjects. The trial is expected to recruit 80 healthy volunteers and results are anticipated next year.
Edwin Moses, chairman and chief executive of Ablynx, said: “We are very pleased that Boehringer Ingelheim has dosed the first healthy volunteers as part of our collaboration in Alzheimer's disease which we started in 2007. The Nanobody's progress into the clinic demonstrates their belief in its potential as a valuable treatment option for patients suffering from this complex disease for which no adequate drugs are currently available. It is the second of Ablynx' partnered programs that has entered clinical development this year and further enhances our pipeline which now contains seven Nanobody products at clinical development stage.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze