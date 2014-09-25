Boehringer’s Spiriva Respimat OKed by FDA for maintenance treatment of COPD

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals has received US Food and Drug Administration approval for Spiriva Respimat (tiotropium bromide) inhalation spray.

This is for the long-term, once-daily maintenance treatment of bronchospasm associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema and to reduce exacerbations in COPD patients. Boehringer Ingelheim anticipates Spiriva Respimat to be available in January 2015.

Spiriva Respimat has the same active ingredient as Spiriva HandiHaler (tiotropium bromide inhalation powder), which is the number one branded prescription medication for COPD maintenance in the USA. Spiriva HandiHaler will continue to be available as a treatment option.