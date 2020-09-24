Boxed Warning added to benzodiazepines in the USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has announced it will require a Boxed Warning for benzodiazepines to include the risks of abuse, misuse, addiction, physical dependence and withdrawal reactions.

Designed to help improve their safe use, the agency's most prominent safety warning will come together with class-wide labeling changes for medications which were prescribed over 90 million times in the USA last year.

The most common affected product prescribed in pharmacies is alprazolam, followed by clonazepam and lorazepam.