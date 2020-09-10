Sunday 24 November 2024

New asthma indication approved by FDA for Trelegy Ellipta

10 September 2020
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new indication for Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol ‘FF/UMEC/VI’) for the treatment of asthma in patients aged 18 years and older adding to its current license for use in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Developed by UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and its US partner Innoviva (Nasdaq: INVA), Trelegy Ellipta is not indicated for relief of acute bronchospasm.

The FDA-approved strength for both COPD and asthma is fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol 100/62.5/25mcg. There is an additional strength for asthma alone which is fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol 200/62.5/25mcg.

