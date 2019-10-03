Saturday 23 November 2024

GSK looks to broaden Trelegy Ellipta use in the USA

3 October 2019
UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and its US partner Innoviva (Nasdaq: INVA) have submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval to market Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol) in a new indication.

The firms want to offer the once-daily, single-inhaler triple therapy for the treatment of asthma in adults, building on the September 2017 approval for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). European approval for COPD was granted later in 2017.

Analysts have projected that approval in this indication could help push overall revenue for the product to $1.7 billion by 2023, although the existing COPD indication will likely drive the bulk of these sales.

