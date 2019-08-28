Breztri Aerosphere hits Phase III ETHOS trial goals in COPD

On a positive news day for AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), the stock gained 1.1%, hitting £73.53 this morning, after the company announced positive results from a late-stage trial on its triple combo drug Breztri Aerosphere and that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug designation to Fasenra (benralizumab), for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).
The Anglo-Swedish pharma major released positive results from the Phase III ETHOS trial for triple-combination therapy Breztri Aerosphere, formerly PT010, in patients with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
At the standard budesonide dose, Breztri Aerosphere (budesonide/glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate 320/14.4/9.6mcg) demonstrated a statistically-significant reduction in the rate of moderate or severe exacerbations compared with dual-combination therapies Bevespi Aerosphere(glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate 14.4/9.6mcg) and PT009 (budesonide/formoterol fumarate 320/9.6mcg).
