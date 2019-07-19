Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—AbbVie UK appoints new general manager

Pharmaceutical
19 July 2019

US biopharma major AbbVie today announced that Todd Manning has been named general manager of AbbVie UK.

This change will be effective 1st September 2019.

He will succeed Jérôme Bouyer, UK general manager since July 2017, who is appointed vice president, AbbVie Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

Mr Manning moves to the UK from his current position within the company as general manager, AbbVie Ireland.

Elected to the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) strategy board in 2016 and to the board of directors in 2018, he has held the positions of deputy VP and chairman of the finance committee.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Formycon appoints US pharmaceuticals manager Bernhard Hampl to the advisor board
18 March 2014
Pharmaceutical
Astellas announces reorganization of its North American operation and business development
20 February 2015
Pharmaceutical
Takeda appoints Ramona Sequeira as head of its US business unit
13 April 2015
Pharmaceutical
Takeda US president quits
21 November 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze