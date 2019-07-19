BRIEF—AbbVie UK appoints new general manager

US biopharma major AbbVie today announced that Todd Manning has been named general manager of AbbVie UK.

This change will be effective 1st September 2019.

He will succeed Jérôme Bouyer, UK general manager since July 2017, who is appointed vice president, AbbVie Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

Mr Manning moves to the UK from his current position within the company as general manager, AbbVie Ireland.

Elected to the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) strategy board in 2016 and to the board of directors in 2018, he has held the positions of deputy VP and chairman of the finance committee.