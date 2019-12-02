Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—ABPI names Dr Richard Torbett as new CEO

Pharmaceutical
2 December 2019

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) has appointed Dr Richard Torbett as its new chief executive from January 1, 2020.

He takes over from Mike Thompson, who has served as chief executive since March 2016.

Richard Torbett joined the ABPI in July 2015 and is currently executive director of economic, health and commercial policy where he was responsible for negotiating the 2019 Voluntary Scheme for Medicine Pricing and Access.

Dr Torbett has spent the last 14 years working across a number of senior roles in the pharmaceutical industry, both in the UK and internationally, including as chief economist at the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) and senior director and head of international affairs at Pfizer.

Prior to joining the pharmaceutical industry, he worked as a government economist. He was a senior economist at the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in the UK.

As a government official, he held a number of posts at DTI, Cabinet Office and the European Commission.

Dr Torbett was appointed following a competitive, external recruitment process with an executive search agency and was unanimously selected by the ABPI board as the ABPI’s new CEO.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Heptares appoints former GSK research head Tim Tasker as CMO
10 January 2014
Pharmaceutical
Astellas EMEA appoints Simon Dew as chief strategy officer
7 August 2014
Pharmaceutical
ABPI appoints new chief executive
11 February 2016
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—ICR announces appointment of new CEO
28 April 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze