BRIEF—Agenus sells rights to oncology candidate

Oncology specialist Agenus has received $10 million upfront from UroGen Pharma, in return for access to the anti-CTLA-4 antibody zalifrelimab.

The candidate is being developed, together with UroGen's sustained-release technology, targeting urinary tract cancers.

Agenus is conducting clinical trials for zalifrelimab, in combination with Agenus' anti-PD-1 antibody balstilimab, targeting cervical cancer. It is also being studied as monotherapy in PD-1 refractory patients.

The firm is also eligible to receive up to $200 million in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones, plus 14-20% royalties on net sales.