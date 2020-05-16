Appointments to White House's Operation Warp Speed Initiative

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced the addition of two of the most highly respected and skilled professionals to the White House new initiative, dubbed Operation Warp Speed, the objective of which is to finish developing and then to manufacture and distribute a proven coronavirus vaccine as fast as possible.
As had already been rumored in the media a day earlier, Operation Warp Speed’s chief scientist will be Dr Moncef Slaoui, a world-renowned immunologist who helped create 14 new vaccines in 10 years during his time in the private sector, notably with UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline.
Joining Dr Slaoui as chief operating officer will be General Gus Perna, a four-star general who currently oversees 190,000 service members, civilians, and contractors as Commander of the US Army Materiel Command.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze