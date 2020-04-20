NIH launches broad public-private project against COVID-19

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) is launching a major public-private partnership to speed up COVID-19 vaccine and treatment options.

Drugmakers currently have around 100 potential preventives and therapeutics for COVID-19, and authorities are eager to ensure a streamlined and focused effort to secure effective options as soon as possible.

Together with the Foundation for the NIH (FNIH), the project will bring together more than a dozen biotech companies, as well as the US and European medicines regulators, in a coordinated response to the pandemic.