NIH launches broad public-private project against COVID-19

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) is launching a major public-private partnership to speed up COVID-19 vaccine and treatment options.
Drugmakers currently have around 100 potential preventives and therapeutics for COVID-19, and authorities are eager to ensure a streamlined and focused effort to secure effective options as soon as possible.
Together with the Foundation for the NIH (FNIH), the project will bring together more than a dozen biotech companies, as well as the US and European medicines regulators, in a coordinated response to the pandemic.
