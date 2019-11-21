ViiV Healthcare inks licensing deal with the NIH for investigational 'bNAb'

HIV/AIDS specialist firm ViiV Healthcare, which is majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), today announced that it will be developing the investigational broadly neutralizing antibody (bNAb) N6LS for the treatment and prevention of HIV-1, as part of an exclusive licensing agreement between GSK and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the USA’s National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Broadly neutralizing antibodies are antibodies that can recognize and block the entry of different strains of HIV into healthy cells. N6LS is an antiviral bNAb that works by binding to a specific site (gp120) on the surface of HIV that prevents its entry into uninfected immune system cells (CD4+ T-cells). By blocking HIV’s entry into human CD4+ cells, HIV replication is halted, and the HIV transmission process may be prevented.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze