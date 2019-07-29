Saturday 23 November 2024

ViiV files for EU approval for cabotegravir plus rilpivirine

Pharmaceutical
29 July 2019
viiv-big

A marketing authorization application (MAA) has been filed with the European Medicines Agency for the investigational, once-monthly, injectable cabotegravir, which will be used in combination with Janssen’s once-monthly, injectable rilpivirine to treat HIV-1 infection in adults whose viral load is suppressed and who are not resistant to cabotegravir or rilpivirine.

The application, filed by ViiV Healthcare, which is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), also includes data for cabotegravir oral tablets, intended for use as oral lead-in therapy prior to the commencement of injectable therapy.

“ViiV Healthcare is proud to be sending a regulatory submission to the EMA for what will be a first-of-its-kind treatment. If approved, this long-acting, injectable regimen of cabotegravir and rilpivirine has the potential to give people living with HIV one month between doses with similar safety and efficacy as today’s standard of care – an oral, 3-drug regimen taken every day. We are excited to be one step closer to delivering this long-acting therapy to patients in Europe,” noted ViiV chief executive Deborah Waterhouse.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
ViiV Healthcare on Friday announced that Health Canada has approved Cabenuva (cabotegravir and rilpivirine). Cabenuva is the first and only once-mont
21 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
ViiV Healthcare files for US approval of HIV combo regimen
30 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
New ViiV data shows efficacy of less frequent HIV drug administration
22 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
ViiV Healthcare inks licensing deal with the NIH for investigational 'bNAb'
21 November 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze